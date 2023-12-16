Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $28.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $157.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

