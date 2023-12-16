Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $29.73 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

