Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $29.99 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $29,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

