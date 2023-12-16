Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 57,437 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ares Capital worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.