Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $142.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $143.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

