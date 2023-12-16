Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Sysco worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

