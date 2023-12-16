Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

