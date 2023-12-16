Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,906 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

PayPal stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

