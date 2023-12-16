Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.