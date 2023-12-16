Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,057,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,198,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,903,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $187.76 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $189.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average of $177.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.