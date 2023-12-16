Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,401 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.