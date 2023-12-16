Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,240 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

