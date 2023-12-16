Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 92,456 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,456 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 7.61% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

