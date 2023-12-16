Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $281.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $284.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.