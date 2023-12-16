Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,456 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 7.61% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS BALT opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

