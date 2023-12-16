Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248,341 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

