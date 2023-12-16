Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 141,467 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,467 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.41% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $26,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $75.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

