Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 40,359 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,359 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

