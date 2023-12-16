Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 43,128 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,128 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

