Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 47,822 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,822 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $26,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

