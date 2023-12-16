Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 64,189 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,189 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $23,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,546 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,417,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

