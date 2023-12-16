Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 7,854 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $27,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.