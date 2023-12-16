Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 9,237 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 504,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 498,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $100.49 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.