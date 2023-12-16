Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237,698 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $26,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

