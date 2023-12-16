Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,087 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

