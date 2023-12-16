Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $147.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $152.42 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

