Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,497 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $29,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.