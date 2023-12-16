Patrick J. Haley Sells 50,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXEL opened at $23.41 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

