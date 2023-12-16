Paul Carreiro Sells 5,891 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$153.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.87. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$129.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.80.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.69 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8648242 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KXS

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.