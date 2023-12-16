Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

PEBK stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

