Photronics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $29.51 on Friday. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Photronics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Photronics by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

