Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 708,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 90,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get Pono Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PONO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,064,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pono Capital by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,621 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pono Capital Company Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.