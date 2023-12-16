Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.00

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 73.48 ($0.92). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 101,325 shares.
Prime People Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67. The company has a market cap of £8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.
About Prime People
Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prime People
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.