Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lowered by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $134.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

