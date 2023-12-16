Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

Prosegur Cash Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.