ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $42.02. 1,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

The firm has a market cap of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Metaverse ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF by 160.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

