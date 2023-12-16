ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.69

Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and traded as high as $88.39. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $88.39, with a volume of 1,542 shares.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter valued at about $948,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the second quarter worth $910,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 82,000.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

