ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.36

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and traded as high as $54.79. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 18,540 shares.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 213.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

