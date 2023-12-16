Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Issued By Zacks Research

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

