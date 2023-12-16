Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

TSE SSL opened at C$6.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.79. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director David Awram sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total value of C$88,977.00. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

