Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Boosted by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.96.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

VET stock opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.15. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

