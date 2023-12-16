Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Issued By Zacks Research

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $608.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.58. Intuit has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $617.61.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.