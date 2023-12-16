Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Zacks Research

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $41.84 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.