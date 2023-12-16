Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Decreased by Analyst

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($5.99) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $727.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.10 million.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $13.52 on Friday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hawaiian by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hawaiian by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hawaiian by 556.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

