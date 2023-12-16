Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. Oracle has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

