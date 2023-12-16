Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issued By KeyCorp

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.13%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

