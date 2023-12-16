Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.50

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.50 and traded as high as C$33.28. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.87, with a volume of 1,705 shares trading hands.
Quebecor Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.40.
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
