Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 18th. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Shares of QIPT opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a PE ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

