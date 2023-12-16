Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 6.74% 21.00% 11.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $11.30 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Vipshop $14.96 billion 0.66 $913.24 million $1.81 9.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Qurate Retail.

49.8% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qurate Retail and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A Vipshop 0 1 7 0 2.88

Vipshop has a consensus price target of $18.16, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Summary

Vipshop beats Qurate Retail on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes through multiple streaming services, social pages, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products. It also provides internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing. In addition, the company engages in warehousing services, retail business, product procurement, and software development and information technology support activities. The company provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through retail stores. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

