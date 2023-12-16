Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Down 1.3%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 7,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 20,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,369 shares during the quarter. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 69.03% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF worth $67,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

